South Africa tottering at 74/4 after following on at lunch on Day 4

PUNE: Following on, South Africa were 74 for four in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test against India here on Sunday.

South Africa still trail India by 252 runs with six wickets in hand.

At the break, Temba Bavuma (2 not out) and Quinton de Kock (1 not out) were at the crease.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin (2/8) picked up two wickets so far.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 601 for 5 declared

South Africa 1st innings: 275 all out & 74 for 4 in 27 overs (dean Elgar 48; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/8). (AGENCIES)