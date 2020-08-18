Sonu Sood, Arshad Warsi and others donate artwork for charity exhibition

NEW DELHI: Actors Sonu Sood, Arshad Warsi, Illeana D’Cruz and Chitrangada Singh are among the popular Bollywood names who have lent support to Smile Foundation’s special exhibition ‘Artwork for Heartwork’.

The exhibition, a part of the NGO’s on-going #Heartwork initiative, aims to to generate funds for procuring hygiene kits for the numerous unsung heroes like farmers, truck drivers, shopkeepers and others who have been working tirelessly during these challenging times.

For the cause, the actors have made and donated original artwork, which ranges from sketches, acrylic work on canvas, charcoal work on paper and doodles.

Actors Karan Tacker, Jennifer Winget, Manushi Chhillar and Ishita Dutta have also contributed to the fundraising initiative, which Smile Foundation is organising in partnership with Lay’s.

All the artwork will be showcased at Art&Found and the sale proceeds from the four-week-long exhibition will go to Smile Foundation to support the unsung heroes.

“I am glad to be part of this initiative and showcase my gratitude by donating an acrylic painting as a tribute to their tireless efforts. Art as a medium has always inspired me to express more than words.

“I hope that all of us can come together and give these unsung heroes the care they deserve in every way possible,” Sonu, who was at the forefront in helping migrants reach their homes during the lockdown, said in a statement. (AGENCIES)