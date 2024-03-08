Son of the soil Subash Malguria appointed Judicial Member ITAT

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 7: Son of the soil, Subash Malguria is among the 40 Judicial and Accountant members who have been appointed as Judicial Member Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT). Malguria will head the ITAT’s Lucknow Bench in Uttar Pradesh.

As per details, the appointment of Subash Malguria who is an advocate by profession as Judicial Member, ITAT was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), which is headed by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

These members have been given posting orders by the Ministry of Law and Justice. The term of these members will be four years or till they attain age of 67 years.

People of Kathua district welcomed the prestigious appointment of Subash Malguria and said he is role model now in the district for others to follow.

As per details the Lucknow Bench has jurisdiction over Bareilly, Basti, Bahraich, Barabanki, Faizabad, Gonda, Hardoi, Kanpur (Rural), Kanpur (City), Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Raibareilly, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Unnao belt in Uttar Pradesh.