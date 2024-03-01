Snowfall In Higher Reaches, Rain Lashes Jammu And Kashmir Plains

SRINAGAR, Mar 1: Snowfall started in the higher reaches of J&K while rain lashed the plains on Friday.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast heavy to very heavy snow in the higher reaches of the union territory till March 4 as the maximum temperature dropped due to cloud cover.

Srinagar had 4.5, Gulmarg minus 3.2 and Pahalgam 1.3 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 3.1, Kargil minus 9.4 and Drass minus 8.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 14.3, Katra 11.2, Batote 8.4, Bhaderwah 6.8 and Banihal 6.6 as the minimum temperature.