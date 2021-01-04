Snowfall aftermath: Relatives carry pregnant lady on cot to reach hospital

SOPORE: Amid the blocked off roads due to heavy snowfall, the villagers in Rafiabad of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district carried a pregnant woman on their shoulders for several miles to reach the hospital.

A pregnant woman, according to her family members went into labour pain on Sunday at her home in Hamam Markoot Rafiabad.

Without losing any time, the villagers wrapped her in a quilt and carried her in a makeshift cot in a 1 feet snow to reach nearest public health centre Dangwicha.

“By God’s grace, the mother has given birth to baby, and both doing well,” the family said. “We had to cover almost 12 kilometers by foot before we managed to get a vehicle to reach hospital.”

The locals in the area said that they have many times approached authorities to make the road feasible in harsh weather, but they have turned deaf ears to our repeated pleas.