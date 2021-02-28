Snatcher arrested with 41 stolen mobile phones

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 28: Pacca Danga Police arrested a snatcher and recovered 41 stolen mobile phones from his possession.

This was informed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) City Jammu Satish Kumar while interacting with media persons here today.

DySP informed that a complaint was lodged by a lady namely Zarina Begum, wife of Layqet Ali of Ladore, tehsil Marh, district Jammu with Police Station Pacca Danga stating that one unknown scooty rider has snatched her mobile phone near District Jail Ambphalla.

“Acting over the complaint, a case under FIR Number 10/2021 under Section 382 IPC was registered at Police Station Pacca Danga and hunt was launched to nab the snatcher”, DySP said, adding that to work out the case, special team led by SHO Pacca Danga Inspector Ajit Singh and assisted by Incharge Police Post Parade SI Purab Singh and Incharge Police Post Rehari SI Shakeel Ahmed were constituted.

DySP Satish Kumar stated that the team did strenuous efforts and finally with the help of CCTV cameras footages arrested the snatcher, who was identified as Aman Sharma alias Musa, son of Joginder Kumar, a resident of Below Gumat, district Jammu.

During sustained questioning, 41 mobile phones, which he had snatched from different areas were recovered, DySP Suresh Kumar said, adding that further questioning of the accused is going on to ascertain his involvement in other theft cases.