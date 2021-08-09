SMVDSB inaugurates RIFD Kiosk to put check on ‘unauthorized service operators’

JAMMU, August 9: In an effort to put a check on unauthorized mule/ Pithus and Palkis walas operating on the track, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Monday inaugurated Radio Frequency Identification Device (RFID) verification facility kiosk at Katra base camp in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shrine Board spokesman said, “For improving services for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi Shrine, Chief Executive Officer, Ramesh Kumar, inaugurated Verification Kiosk integrated with Radio Frequency Identification Device (RFID) based tracking to ensure that no illegal/unauthorised mule/ Pithus and Palkis walas operates on the track leading to the shrine.”

This system improves verification of genuine operators and also in monitoring the movement of the Ponies, Pithus and Palkis but also strengthening overall security measures, said the spokesman.

“The Verification Kiosks are integrated with the smart card readers which connect to MIS server for personnel identification and credentials like biometric information, contact number, registration number including last transaction and movement status of service provider, he added.

Spokesman said that the system is capable to check the movement of registered Pony, Pithus and Palkis walas for real time tracking with robust MIS reporting. With the installation of Verification Kiosks, a stringent check shall be made on Ponies, Pithus and Palkis walas.

Earlier, the CEO reviewed the performance and functioning of M/s G-Max IT Service, managing RFID project at a meeting held at Central Office, Katra. During the meeting, a detailed presentation/overview of the RFID project was given by the representative of G-Max and several important decisions were taken for further extending better facilities to the pilgrims on the 13 km long yatra route.

Mr Kumar directed to review existing SOP of RFID, ensure 100 percent Covid vaccination of service providers. Besides, CEO Mr Kuamr directed to organise a medical checkup camp in association with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services J&K and reputed NGOs working for the welfare of equines. He also directed to construct some additional water points for equines en route Katra to Bhawan.

He also added the Pilgrim Grievances Redressal System by installation of suggestion and complaint boxes en route Katra to Bhawan for facilitation of less tech savvy pilgrims.