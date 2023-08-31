Smart Metres Issue

I

Sir,

Hue and cry is being observed on daily basis from all corners against the billing pattern of smart metres . It is fact that there may be some loopholes at the manufacturing level of smart metres as all machines work as per the protocol set by the manufacturers. My smart metre bill for the month of May 23 was generated to be Rs. 1600 where as it was Rs 4500 for the month of June 23 . When I visited the concerned office to enquire about the huge monthly difference in bill, the reply was that the entire process of installation, services, and billing etc are with private vendors. Now the question -is who will give the satisfactory answer to the queries of the aggrieved consumers. It is also unfair that very few smart metres are being installed in JK , majority of which are in Jammu city where consumer are paying as per huge new bills. So please stop charging from those house holds where smart metres have been installed till the matter is resolved to the satisfaction of Consumers.

Dalip Singh

Trikuta Nagar

II

Sir,

Kindly refer Daily Excelsior dated 22.08.2023 with regard to smart meters written by Jagmohan Sharma. Now the article is clearly for the consumers who feel that they have been duped because of the smart meters and it becomes incumbent upon part of electricity utilities to provide 24 x 7 quality power to the consumers living in areas where smart meters has been completed. The writer deserves appreciation for highlighting the issue in a simple language for the consumers.

D K Mattoo

158/3 Bhagwati Nagar

Extn. Jammu