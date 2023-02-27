J&K Police Attached 4 Houses In Srinagar For ‘Willfully Harbouring Terrorists’

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Feb 27: Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Investigation Unit attached four houses for “willfully” providing “shelter” to militants in Srinagar district, officials said.

The attachment was done in presence of Executive Magistrates and other witnesses in exercise of power conferred under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)

The residential houses attached included three in Barthena Qamarwari and one in Sangam Eidgah areas of Srinagar. Police said it was found that the militants had been sheltered in these residential houses.

In Barthena the houses attached belonged to Shaheena /Asif Nath , Altaf Ahmed Dar and Mudasir Ahmed Mir. The fourth house attached was owned by Abdul Rehman Bhat of Sangam Eidgah.

“The team on spot directed the concerned that there should be no alteration or otherwise to the attached properties without the prior permission of the designated authority,” a police statement said.

Police station Parimpora in May last year had registered a case and found that a module was involved in hiding and providing logistical support to active militants of The Resistance Front, a shadow group of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

“Also during the investigation it was found that the terrorists had been sheltered in the said residential houses. During the course of investigation, the U/S 24/25 UA(P) act was initiated. Later proper accord of approval for attachment of houses was received,” police said.

The chargesheet of the case was presented before court against 13 accused persons including active militants of TRF/ LeT for the logical judicial determination

“The investigation of the said case is still going on,” police said.

Police requested citizens not to provide shelter or logistics to terrorists failing which law will take its own course.