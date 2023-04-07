SIT Probe Ordered Into Illegal Lease, Selling Of Temple Properties In Kashmir

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Apr 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the illegal lease and use of temple properties in Kashmir.

Aadil Fareed, Assistant Commissioner with Divisional Commissioner, citing a communication from LG’s office, has written to all deputy commissioners in Kashmir to “ascertain any instance (illegal lease of temple property) in your district and necessary action taken under the rules with intimation to this office. Besides, furnish the updated inventory of Religious Minority Properties (temple, Gurdwara, and others) to this office within a week’s time.”