Singaporean businessman charged with providing money to IS militant for terror activities

SINGAPORE, July 19:A Singaporean businessman was charged in a court here on Monday with providing money to an Islamic State militant for facilitating terrorist acts in Syria.

Mohamed Kazali Salleh, who was based in Malaysia,is accused of giving SGD 1,000 over three occasions to a Malaysian Islamic State militant Wan Mohd Aquil Wan Zainal Abidin also known as Akel Zainal, who was believed to be the most senior ISIS fighter in Syria prior to his reported death in March 2019, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Kazali was arrested by Malaysian Special Branch officers in December 2018, according to a Channel News Asia report on Monday.

He was deported to Singapore and handed over to the Internal Security Department on January 7, 2019, for investigations into his terrorism-related activities. He was issued with an Order of Detention under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in January 2019 for supporting terrorist group Islamic State.

A parallel investigation by the police’s Commercial Affairs Department found that in 2013 and 2014, Kazali allegedly provided a total of Malaysian Ringgit 1,500 (SGD 576) and USD 351.75 (SGD450) over three occasions to Akel Zainal.

The funds were purportedly intended for facilitating terrorist acts in Syria, said MHA.

“The act of providing money in support of terrorist purposes, regardless of the amount, is a serious offence under the Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Act,” said MHA.

If convicted, the detention order against Kazali will be cancelled and he will serve the sentence imposed by the court.

“To prevent him from spreading his radical ideas to other inmates, he will be held separately, and will continue to undergo rehabilitation whilst serving his prison sentence,” said the ministry.

“An assessment will be made at the end of his sentence whether he has been successfully rehabilitated or remains a threat to society. If he remains a threat, he may be detained further under the ISA,” Channel News Asia cited the Ministry as saying.

MHA reminded members of the public not to transfer money or provide support through the provision of services, supplies or any material to a terrorist organisation, or for facilitating or carrying out terrorist acts.

Anyone found guilty of providing property and services for terrorist purposes may be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to SGD 500,000, or both, the MHA said.

“Terrorism and terrorism financing are grave threats to domestic and international security, and global action is required to deprive terrorist groups of funding and materials,” added the ministry.

“Singapore is part of this global effort and is strongly committed to combatting terrorism financing, regardless of whether the monies are used to facilitate terrorist acts locally or abroad,” the ministry said. (PTI)