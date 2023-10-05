Singapore President Tharman extends appointment of Indian-origin Justice Dedar Singh Gill

Singapore, Oct 5 (PTI) Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has extended the appointment of Indian-origin Justice Dedar Singh Gill as a judge of the city-state’s High Court for three years, it was announced today.

The president has also extended the appointment of 18 international judges, including Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri of India, for three years, effective January 5, 2024.

Justice Gill’s extension will be in effect from December 12, a press release by the Singapore government said on Thursday.

Gill was appointed a Judicial Commissioner of Singapore’s Supreme Court in August 2018 and then a Judge of the High Court in August 2020.

His focus areas include finance, securities, banking, complex commercial cases, public law and judicial review, family, intellectual property (IP/IT), tort claims and criminal matters.

According to the release, Gill was appointed as a member of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Advisory Board of Judges for their 2023-2024 term.

“This is the first time a sitting IP Judge of the Supreme Court of Singapore has been invited by the WIPO to serve on its Advisory Board,” it said.

Justice Gill is also the lead Judge for IP/IT cases, where he manages the IP list of the High Court and implements the recommendation submitted by the IP Dispute Resolution Framework Review Committee to review the IP dispute resolution system in Singapore.

President Tharman also extended the appointment of Justice Belinda Ang Saw Ean as Justice of the Court of Appeal for two years with effect from April 24, 2024, as well as Justice Chua Lee Ming as Judge of the High Court for three years with effect from April 25, 2024.

The appointments of Justice Phang Boon Leong Andrew and Justice Chan Seng Onn as Senior Judges for three years, effective January 5, 2024, were also extended. PTI GS