SIA Raids Multiple Locations In South Kashmir In Sanjay Sharma Killing Case

SRINAGAR, Jul 18: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir is carrying out raids at different locations in three districts of South Kashmir, an official said on Tuesday.

An official said that the SIA personnel, accompanied by police and the paramilitary CRPF, are carrying out raids at different locations in three districts

“The searches are underway in Chakoora and Shirmal area of Shopian, Qaimoh area of Kulgam and main town Anantnag in South Kashmir,” he said.

He said these searches are being carried out in connection with investigation in the killing of Sanjay Sharma (Bank ATM guard) who was killed by terrorists in Achan Pulwama in February this year. (Agencies)