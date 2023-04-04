SIA Conducts Raids In Connection With Terror-Funding Case In J&K

SRINAGAR, Apr 4: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in connection with a terror-funding case, officials said.

A top official said that sleuths of the investigating agency with the assistance of the local police and the CRPF carried out raids at six locations. The searches are being carried out in districts of Srinagar, Baramulla and Kupwara, he said.

In Srinagar, the searches are being carried out at the residences of two Hurriyat leaders identified as Bilal Ahmad Sidique at Rajbagh and Bashir Molvi at Aloochi-Bagh.

The searches are being carried out in a militancy funding registered case under FIR no 22/2022 of police station CIK/SIA Kashmir, the official said, adding that further details of the raids will be shared later.