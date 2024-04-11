Shri Thanedar raises USD 5 million for his reelection campaign

WASHINGTON, Apr 11: Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has raised USD 5 million and garnered more than 15 endorsements from influential elected officials and organisations, solidifying his position as a formidable candidate in the upcoming elections.

Thanedar represents the 13th Congressional District of Michigan. He is a Democrat and was elected to the US House of Representatives in 2022 elections.

On Wednesday, his campaign reported USD 5,100,462 cash-at-hand to support his bid for another term in office.

“I am deeply honoured to receive such overwhelming support from the community and these esteemed organisations,” Thanedar, an entrepreneur, said in a statement.

“Together, we will continue to fight for progress, equality, and opportunity for all residents of Michigan’s 13th,” he said.

Thanedar said he remains committed to engaging with voters, listening to their concerns and advocating for policies addressing the challenges of the community.

The endorsements he has received include that from lawmakers Ami Bera, Judy Chu, Robert Garcia, Marcy Kaptur, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ted Lieu, Seth Magaziner, Brad Sherman, Dina Titus. Human Rights Campaign, Laborers International Union of North America (LiUNA), National Education Association, Michigan Education Association and Newtown Action Alliance are the organisations that have endorsed him. (PTI)