Show resentment against scrapping Art 370 by casting vote: Mufti

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 7: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti today asked people to show their resentment against the abrogation of Article 370 by casting their ballots.

Addressing workers after a road show from Awantipora-Tral, Mufti said that nobody in J&K is happy with whatever was done in 2019 and this is the time for people to show their resentment against the move.

She said that this is not an Assembly election where you can promise people about development works, but this is a Parliament election and people need to choose their candidate wisely.

The PDP president further asked the people to choose their candidate, who can be your true representative and become your voice in the Parliament as people fear raising voice in Kashmir in 2019.

“This election is about sending a message that the decisions taken in 2019 and after that are not acceptable to the people,” she said

She said that her party has done a lot of developmental works in Awantipora-Tral area that includes the IUST, AIIMS and ADC office in Tral and the people have always supported PDP and she is hopeful they will continue to support the party.

“This election is not for roads, power and water; rather this is an opportunity to save your identity, land and resources,” she added.

Mufti lauded Parra as a symbol of resilience, having endured torture and imprisonment for advocating for the release of imprisoned youth.

“This election transcends mundane issues like infrastructure; it is about our identity and the rejection of decisions imposed upon us on August 5, 2019. Waheed is uniquely positioned to articulate our aspirations both within and outside the parliamentary chambers,” she said.

The PDP president also highlighted the personal trials endured by Parra, including his own incarceration and the denial of access to his ailing father, as testaments to his unwavering commitment to the cause.

Mufti expressed gratitude for the steadfast support of party workers and affirmed the enduring resonance of the party’s message across the region. She urged voters to turn out in force on election day, emphasizing the critical importance of their voices in shaping the future of Jammu and Kashmir.

“My own party was fragmented. 40 of our senior leaders were forced to leave the party but I am happy that my workers on the ground all across are with the PDP. People in droves from Anantnag to Pir Panchal are with the PDP. This party lives in people’s hearts, masses here know that it is the PDP alone that can speak truth to power,” she added.