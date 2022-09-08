Shopian fruit trader’s son tops J&K in NEET-UG 2022, secures all India rank 10

SRINAGAR, Sep 8: A youth from south Kashmir’s Shopian district has topped J&K and bagged 10th rank in the all-India level NEET-UG examination, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Haziq Parveez Lone, a resident of Trenz Shopian, has secured 10th rank in the all-India level NEET UG-examination by securing 710 points out of 720. Haziq is elated over his achievement.

“I was expecting that I would crack the NEET but getting 10th rank was beyond my expectations. I couldn’t believe that I am figuring in the top-10 list,” he said.

Haziq’s father Parveez Lone is a fruit businessman while his mother is a housewife. Haziq credited his success to his parents and teachers.“I am thankful to Almighty Allah for bestowing me with success. My success wouldn’t have been possible without the support and efforts of parents and teachers of Aakash Institute Srinagar, especially Rohin Jain who taught us physics there,” he said.

Haziq studied at Dolphin Public School Pulwama till 8th standard and then shifted to Shah-e-Hamdaan Public School Shopian.

After passing 10th class examination, he was enrolled in Government Higher Secondary School Turkwangam Shopian for 11th and 12th class. Haziq saidanything can be achieved if you are consistent and hardworking.

“My advice to future aspirants is to be consistent and work hard to achieve any feat,” he said. Haziq said he wants to specialize in neurology. (KNO)