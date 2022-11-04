Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest in Amritsar

AMRITSAR, Nov 4: Firebrand Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead at while he protesting in front of Gopal Mandir in Amritsar on Friday. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

As per the police reports, Suri, the president of Shiv Sena (Taksali) along with other leaders was staging a dharna when some unidentified person opened fire at him.

A transporter by profession, Suri had been vocal against anti-national elements. (Agencies)