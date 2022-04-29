Shehnaaz Gill to debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’

New Delhi, April 29: Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill, who gained popularity during her stint in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, will reportedly be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

Media reports suggest that Shehnaaz, who last acted in the Punjabi film ‘Honsla Rakh’, will now be seen opposite Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan base on social media, which has been supporting her ever since the demise of Sidharth Shukla, with whom she had grown close during ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

Aayush had recently confirmed his involvement in the film and stated that he’s looking forward “to experimenting with my cinematic aptitude with this project.”

‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, helmed by Farhad Samji and prodcued by Sajid Nadiadwala, also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh. Salman had first announced the film’s title in 2020, which was scheduled for Eid 2021 release back then. (Agencies)