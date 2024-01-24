Sheetal presides over mega public darbar at Dinga Amb

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Jan 23: Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Sheetal Nanda, presided over a mega public darbar at Mangloor panchayat in Dinga Amb block and took stock of grievances and demands of people of the area.

Deputy Commissioner, Dr Rakesh Minhas, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ankur Mahajan, Sub Divisional Magistrate Hiranagar and district officers besides DDC member, Nagrota Gujjroo, Narayan Dutt Tripathi and scores of delegations were present on the occasion.

The event witnessed overwhelming public response during which the people apprised the Commissioner Secretary of their developmental issues and demands seeking his intervention in redressing the same.

A delegation of former BDC Chairman Barnoti, Brijeshwar Singh and other several delegations also attended the public darbar and submitted memorandum of their demands.

The delegations expressed satisfaction over the conduct of outreach programme saying that this provides people an opportunity to voice their grievances besides enabling the administration to expedite disposal of public issues and concerns through appropriate channels.

Commissioner Secretary, while responding to public delegations, issued on spot directions to the concerned officers to address all the grievances put forth by the delegations during public darbar in a time bound manner.

Sheetal Nanda assured all individuals and delegations that the issues and demands projected by them would be redressed on merit basis.

Commissioner Secretary directed the concerned officers to personally visit their respective areas to assess problems of the public for speedy disposal. She emphasized that the top priority of the government is to ensure that basic facilities and services are delivered to the general public in an efficient and timely manner.

During the public darbar, DDC member Nagrota Gujjroo raised the issues of adding Ramkote area in the PWD Billawar sub division besides provision of DDC, BDC and panchayat buildings, protection crates for flood prone areas, promotion of solar panels and early allotment of proposed roads.

Another delegation of former BDC Chairman Barnoti demanded early completion of 10 km stretch of Dinga Amb- Barnoti road, initiation of work Chadwal-Mangloor road under NABARD, connecting Juthana-Lahri-Bohra through road link, early completion of Juthana Bridge besides projecting the issue of replacement of worn out electric wires under RDSS scheme.

Similarly, a delegation from panchayat Dhamaal raised the issue of shortage of drinking water in the area. Another delegation from Dinga Amb demanded adequate drinking water supply, skill development centre, veterinary hospital and health sub centre.