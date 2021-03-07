Shastri takes dig at ICC for ‘shifting goalposts’, does not mind social media ‘banter’

AHMEDABAD: Known for not mincing words, India head coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday criticised the ICC for changing the qualification criteria for the World Test Championship final, saying the world governing body needs to stop “shifting goalposts”.

India beat England 3-1 in the just concluded four-Test series to set up World Test Championship title date with New Zealand but the Indian coach wasn’t happy that midway through the tournament, global body changed the criteria from maximum points earned to maximum percentage points earned.

“If you ask me about first cycle, please don’t shift the goalposts,” Shastri took a direct dig at the ICC when asked about what changes he would like when WTC is held during next cycle of events.

“I am sitting at home because of COVID-19 in the month of October with more points than any other team, 360 apparently (having won three series and lost one). A week later without knowing some rule comes that we are going to go (move) into the percentage system and we go (slip) from number one to three (in points table),” the coach said.

He continues, “Fine that’s because of countries not wanting to travel, countries that are in the red zone. All acceptable and fine.

“I want to understand the logic because now it’s like “What’s the way forward for me?” Sitting 60 to 70 points ahead, I am told, now you have to go to Australia and what you have to do? You have to beat Australia,” he had a lot of sting in his voice.

“Now how many teams in last 10 years have beaten Australia?”

“If you don’t beat Australia, you come back home and you have to then beat England 4-0 and get close to 500 points and you still don’t qualify? So we have had to dig deep and go down every hole and we have earned our stripes to be in the biggest of the them all – the World Test Championship final,” the acclaimed commentator in him was out.

“I would say it’s banter. They do it to have fun at my expense. I will have milk and honey and you enjoy your drink,” he laughs. (AGENCIES)