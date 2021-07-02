Sham vows to bring historical Jammu temples on tourism map

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: A delegation headed by president Shri Kailakh Jyotish Avim Vedic Sansthan Trust, Mahant Rohit Shastri met with former Minister, senior BJP leader and its vice president of JK UT, Sham Lal Sharma and submitted a resolution to him stressing on brining the religious places of Jammu and tourist spots on tourism map.

Mahant Rohit Shastri said that Jammu is the city of temples and well known in the entire world where every year many tourists and pilgrims visit the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and there after they straightaway go to Kashmir but don’t visit the other religious and tourist spots of Jammu.

He said that the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi and various other tourist spots of Kashmir are shown on the map of tourism of the UT, whereas other places of important natural beauty and holy shrines of Jammu are not shown on the tourist map of J&K. It is relevant to mention here that Bawa Kailakh Dev Temple Thather Jammu, Showa Mata Temple Ranjan Jandial Jammu and Parashuram Temple Akhnoor Jammu are amongst the most famous temples of J&K and they are nowhere shown in the tourist map of UT.

He said that if these places are shown on the tourist map of J&K various pilgrims will visit these important historical shrines and temples and there is probability of the development of tourism and it will also create employment for the unemployed youth of the concerned areas.

Besides, it will also support the development of the shrines and temples and these places are already linked by the road and have a good connectivity, the only requirement is to propagate and introduce these places to the pilgrims, by placing these spots on tourist map.

Sham Lal Sharma assured Mahant Rohit Shastri and other members that he will present there demands before the Government of Jammu and Kashmir and appreciated the view point that placing of these temples on the map of tourism of J&K will definitely develop the tourism and the shrines besides providing employment to that youth of the locality.

The dignitaries who were part of delegation included Rakesh Gandotra, Master Raj Kumar, Bhushan Jamwal, Rajinder Seth,Pandit Dev Dutt Shastri, Rajeev Sudan, Vijay Seth,Rajesh Langer, Vinod Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Mridul Ji Maharaj, Ashok Singh and Pandit Pawan,Showa Mata Pujari Sohan Lal and Babu Ram.