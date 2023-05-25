Sham Lal asks left out refugees to avail benefit of extended time limit

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 25: Appreciating the move to extend the date of one time settlement package for PoJK and West Pakistani refugees, Sham Lal Sharma impelled the left out families to complete their cases immediately so that they can avail this opportunity.

Sham Lal Sharma, J&K BJP vice-president and former Minister, accompanied by BJP Library in charge Prof. Kulbhushan Mohtra, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan in charge Dil Bahadur Jamwal and BJYM vice-president, Danish Mishra, was listening to the grievances of the people at party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here.

Number of deputations from different areas including from Gangyal , New Plot, Janipur, Bantalab, and outskirts of city met the leaders and presented their grievances before them.

Sham Lal Sharma after hearing the problems took up them with the concerned officers for early redressal.

Replying to a question raised by media persons, Sham Lal said that the BJP Government led by PM Narendra Modi has made a onetime settlement of Rs 5.50 lakh per family for PoJK and West Pakistani refugees and after its completion time, the scheme was closed. However, many refugees’ families did not get the benefit due to one reason or the other. He further revealed that it is a matter of pleasure that after perusal of senior BJP leadership, the Government of India has extended the date of this one time settlement package.

He also appealed to the refugees of 1965 and 1971 from Chamb to complete their cases immediately so that they can avail this opportunity. He said the only pending issue is of allottees and local allottees. The BJP leadership has taken up this matter with the Government of India as well as with administration of J&K. He said party has demanded rights for the people who have been displaced from Chamb, Hameerpur and Bhimber.

He also urged the Revenue authorities to take a lenient view as regards the old revenue record of refugees. He also revealed that he is going to write a letter to the Divisional Commissioner in this regard to facilitate the disbursement of one time settlement of the package to the pending public.

Sham Lal Sharma also informed that the PoJK refugees who are presently living in other states are also entitled for this package as the record of 35000 refugees and 5700 displaced families is available with the Revenue Department.