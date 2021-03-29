Shailendra Mishra Deputed as SP NIA

SRINAGAR: Shailendra Mishra has been appointed as superintendent of police in National investigation agency by Jammu and Kashmir Government.

Consequent upon the approval of the Competent Authority to the induction of Dr. Shailendra Mishra, IPS (RR: 09), as Superintendent of Police in National Investigation Agency (NIA), against an existing vacancy, on deputation basis, for a period of four years w.e.f. the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or till further orders, whichever is earlier, he is hereby relieved to enable him to take up the new assignment”.

Pertinently, Shailendra Mishra who was posted as Senior Superintendent of Police of Kathua District was transferred after major reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir police department and was directed to await further Posting orders.