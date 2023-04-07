Shah Rukh Khan Tops 2023 TIME100 Reader Poll, Beats Prince Harry-Meghan & Mark Zuckerberg

NEW DELHI, Apr 7: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the glory of the success of the blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, has proved he is the ultimate king.

The actor won the 2023 TIME100 Reader Poll, beating the likes of royal-couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Argentinian player Lionel Messi, and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg.

It is the readers of the magazine who voted for the world-renowned personalities they believe deserve a spot on TIME’s annual list of the most influential people.

Securing the lead position in Time Magazine’s poll for its annual TIME100 list, SRK bagged over 1.2 million votes.

In the poll, the magazine readers vote for the individuals they believe deserve a spot on TIME’s annual list of the most influential people. The American publication said that the actor bagged 4 per cent of votes in the poll.

Blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, which made more than Rs 1000 crore in lifetime collection worldwide at the box-office, marked the 57-year-old return to be big screen after five years. After winning over people as a romantic hero for decades, SRK’s new avatar in the action flick was loved by his fans.

In his decades-long career, the actor has starred in more than 100 films such as ‘Dilwale Dulhania le Jayenge’ and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. (Agencies)