Jammu, Feb 10: Total 17 persons suffered injuries when a passenger bus turned turtle and skidded off the road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Friday, officials said.

The accident took place at the Gallawan-Panchari area of the district.

The bus was on its way to Khorgali from Udhampur, they said.

All those injured have been shifted to a hospital.