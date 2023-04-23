Separatism Is Not In Hearts Of People In India: Union Minister Arjun Meghwal After Waris Punjab De Chief’s Arrest

Jammu, Apr 23: Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Meghwal on Sunday said that separatism is not in the hearts of people living in India.

Reacting to the arrest of Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh, the Union Minister told mediapersons, “I was in Delhi for a Global Buddhist Summit and people were there from Leh and Ladakh. We all want peace. India will lead the process of peace in the whole world. Separatism is not in the hearts of those living in India”.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghawal further mentioned that development and good governance are key elements of Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi leadership which will help in bringing peace to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Democracy and good governance are the two important elements of Prime Minister’s Modi leadership. These elements will help bring peace and prosperity and that will help create employment opportunities in the region.

Earlier today ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh was arrested by police from Moga district in Punjab. He has been shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam amid tight security.

Amritpal Singh was on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

The Khalistan sympathiser and radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s other associates are also lodged at Dibrugarh jail, officials said.

Papalpreet Singh a close aide of the fugitive Khalistan leader was brought to Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail on April 11 after he was arrested.

In the month of March, pro-Khalistan supporters and associates of Amritpal Singh were shifted out of Punjab after Central Intelligence agencies raised concerns over possible jailbreak and repeat of the Ajnala incident.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill said that National Security Act (NSA) warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed this morning.

“NSA warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed today morning…Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police around 6.45 am today morning in the village Rode,” Gill said.

He said that the Khalistan sympathiser and radical preacher was arrested in a joint operation by Punjab police and the intelligence wing.

The radical leader had been declared a “fugitive” while he was on a run earlier in March. (Agencies)