Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower on profit-booking

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower after range-bound trade on Tuesday as investors booked profits at higher levels amid largely positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 2.56 points lower at 51,934.88, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 7.95 points or 0.05 per cent to 15,574.85.

ICICI Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding nearly 2 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, ITC, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and PowerGrid.

On the other hand, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Bajaj Auto and HDFC were among the gainers.

“Benchmark Nifty traded flat despite positive global cues. Barring pharma, most of key sectoral indices traded in the red with marginal correction,” said Binod Modi, Head – Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Further, Reliance Industries remained in focus and arrested any sharp fall in the Index. Profit-booking was visible in midcap and smallcap stocks after witnessing a sharp rally in last couple of days, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended in the positive territory, while Tokyo was in the red.

Equities in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.01 per cent higher at USD 70.72 per barrel. (agencies)