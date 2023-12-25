Senior Congress leaders from J&K call on Solanki, Mir

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Dec 25: CWC Member Tariq Hameed Karra, JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani and JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla met newly appointed Incharge J&K, Bharatsingh Solanki Incharge Jharkhand with additional charge of West Bengal, GA Mir, here today.

The Congress delegation apprised Solanki about political scenario and ongoing organizational activities of the party. The leaders also put forth their suggestions for strengthening the party in J&K.

Solanki, while addressing JKPCC leaders, advised to unitedly fight the anti people & anti youth policies of the ruling BJP and defeat their divisive agenda in Jammu and Kashmir, to strengthen the party and gear up their activities keeping an eye on the forthcoming Parliament elections. He asked leaders to concentrate in their respective areas and be amongst the people to highlight their problems.

Solanki exhorted party leaders to get united to fight the BJP’s “wrong and anti-people policies,” urging them to strengthen the Congress party at grass roots, as that, it is the Congress Party which has served and shall continue to serve the people.

Solanki criticized the misgovernance of the BJP regime due to which the common masses are feeling cheated. He blamed the Government for failing to tackle prices and making life difficult for the common man. He further said that public grievances are mounting every day but the BJP Government has remained unmoved. He said that public issues and grievances are piling up with the passage of every day but the Govt has failed to solve the basic issues.

AICC General Secretary GA Mir said that Centre should accept the demand for restoration of statehood to J&K in the interest of the Constitution and democracy. He accused BJP Govt in J&K of being a total failure on all fronts, especially employment generation.

“The BJP has been emphasizing on double engine Government – same party rule at the Centre and in J&K – claiming that it would ensure faster development. Recent reports of the Central Government’s agencies showed J&K Government as a failure on almost all indicators. Whenever Govt is asked about it, it has expressed its ignorance. This shows that BJP Government is not serious about meeting the basic needs of the people,” Mir said.