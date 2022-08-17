Senior BJP leader Kuldeep Raj Gupta is no more

JAMMU, Aug 17: Senior BJP leader and former Vice Chairman State Advisory Board for the Development of Pahari Kuldeep Raj Gupta is no more.

Extremely saddened to hear the passing away of Kuldeep Raj Gupta, prominent Pahari leader from Rajouri. He was deeply committed to the welfare of economically weaker classes. In his death we have lost a social worker of great promise. My condolences to the family & admirers, tweets office of LG J&K