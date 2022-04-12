Sehrish Asgar gets ‘SKOCH’ award for outstanding performance in rural livelihood generation in J&K

JAMMU, Apr 12: Jammu and Kashmir State Rural Livelihood Mission (JKSRLM) Mission Director, Syed Sehrish Asgar has been awarded SKOCH award for outstanding performance in rural livelihood generation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sehrish was given the award today for the efforts in rural livelihood generation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pertinently, more than 5 lakh rural women in J&K have been linked to the transformational initiatives of JKSRLM (Umeed) with total capitalisation of more than ?1100 crores.

Meanwhile, Sehrish Asgar in a Tweet said that she was pleased to receive the award for her work.

“Pleased to have received the prestigious SKOCH award today for the efforts in Rural Livelihood generation among women of J&K,” she Tweeted. (KNS)