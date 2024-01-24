Security Measures Well In Place In Srinagar, Elsewhere Ahead Of Republic Day: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 24: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone VK Birdhi Wednesday said that security measures are well in place in Srinagar and other districts of Kashmir region ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

He said Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies are well-coordinated to each other to ensure smooth conduct of Jan 26 celebrations.

Talking reporters at Bakhshi Stadium Srinagar, IGP Kashmir said police have coordinated with other forces well for smooth Republic Day function in Srinagar and other districts as well. He said entire security grid is vigilant while well security arrangements are in place.

To a query he said there will be no restrictions on Jan 26 and everyone is invited to take part in the celebrations.

“Instructions have been passed for free-movement of people so that they will attend and take part in celebrations in a smooth manner,” IGP added. (KNS)