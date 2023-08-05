Security Forces Launch Drones To Locate 3-4 Terrorists In Halan Heights, Para SF Troops Moved In

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: Security forces have launched drones to locate a group of three to four terrorists hiding in the Halan Heights area in Kulgam, where three Indian Army soldiers were martyred during an encounter late on Friday.

In the encounter that is ongoing in the area Indian Army’s Para Special Forces have also been moved into the area for search and destroy mission, sources in the security forces said.

Security forces had launched a joint operation in the area in dense vegetation with a lot of undergrowth after agencies received inputs about the presence of a group of three to four terrorists, they said.

The security forces are carrying out intensified search operations and trying to establish contact with terrorists, they said. (Agencies)