Security forces arrest 5 militant associates of HM, recover arms and ammunition in Kupwara

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Dec 22: Security forces arrested five militant associates of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and recovered arms and ammunition in frontier Kashmir district of Kupwara on Thursday.

“The arrested group in addition to providing logistic support, arms and ammunition and other facilities for the commission of terrorist activities was also tasked to select targets for terrorists in the Kashmir valley and also radicalize more youth to join terrorist ranks”, a police statement said.

A credible information was received by District Police Kupwara and Army from Military intelligence and other intelligence agencies that a terror module of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit is active in Kralpora area which is not only helping the terrorists by providing safe shelter but also other logistical support including arms and ammunition.

Based on this information, joint team of Police and Army apprehended three terrorist associates identified as Abdul Rouf Malik and Altaf Ahmad Payer both residents of Dardsun Kralpora and Riyaz Ahmad Lone of Kralpora, the statement said and added that during questioning the trio disclosed about two hideouts constructed for terrorists of HM outfit on the instructions of a Pakistan based terrorist handler Farooq Ahmad Pir alias Nadeem Usmani of Kakroosa Kupwara presently based in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) where some arms and ammunition has also been concealed.

Both the two hideouts have been unearthed on the disclosure and identification of three accused. 1 AK rifle, 2 AK Magazines, 119 AK Ammunition, 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol Mag, 4 Pistol Rounds, 6 Hand Grenades, 1 IED, 2 Detonators, 2 wire bundles and one water tank of approximately 100 liters capacity have been recovered from the hideouts.

The trio also received cash amounting to Rs 6 lacs in June 2022 which was meant to procure material for construction of hideouts and procuring of arms and ammunition. Rupees 64000 out of this 6 lacs has also been recovered.

Two more terrorist associates including Abdul Majeed Beigh a resident of Humhama Budgam and another from Bandipora who have been actively supporting the trio in their activities have also been detained for investigation.

The terrorist associates were also being handled by one more terrorist handler Fayaz Geelani of Budgam presently based in POK. A case under relevant sections of UA(P) Act has been registered in Police Station Kralpora and investigation has been taken up.

More arrests and recoveries cannot be ruled out in the case, the statement added.