SRINAGAR, JULY 21: State Election Commissioner (SEC), KK Sharma today held a meeting with Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department (H&DD), Dheeraj Gupta.
Threadbare discussions were held on constitution of Municipal Bodies and modalities were also discussed with regard to arrangements by H&UDD for making transition for conduct of elections/bye elections to the Urban Local Bodies as and when due through State Election Commission.
SEC discusses modalities of ULB Bye- Elections
