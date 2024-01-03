POONCH/JAMMU, Jan 3: Security forces on Wednesday launched a search operation in the forest areas of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.
The joint operation by the Army and police is underway in Kachblari in Mehdhar and Ardhie in Mandi areas following information about some suspicious movement, they said.
Further details are awaited.
Search Operation Underway In Jammu And Kashmir’s Poonch
