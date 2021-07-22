Suspected persons spotted in Jammu’s Chhamb

JAMMU: Army and police on Thursday early morning launched joint search operation after suspected persons were spotted along the Line of Control in Chhamb area here in the city outskirts.

Police sources said that some locals spotted suspected persons and they informed the nearby police station.

“There is report of infiltration attempt from across the border but as of now nothing is found and no contact is established,” they said.

Police sources added that alert and search operation by joint teams of police, army and Para-military troops launched in the area. (Agencies)