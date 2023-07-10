SDRF Team Rescues Four People From Flash Flood In J&K’s Kathua

Jammu, Jul 10: A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Monday morning rescued four more people trapped in a flash flood in the River Ravi in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said that after getting information about the trapped persons, the SDRF team headed by DySP Sarabjeet Singh and SDRF Kathua swung into action and rushed to the spot.

“Four persons have been trapped while fishing since Sunday evening in the River Ravi at Maghar near the Paper Mill at Lakhanpur,” he said.

The official said that with the help of ropes and boats, they were safely rescued.

On Sunday, he said that 59 people were rescued from various flash flood-hit water bodies across the district. (Agencies)