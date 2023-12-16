Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: L’Oréal India for Young Women in Science Scholarship 2023

Description: L’Oréal India provides educational scholarships to young women who wish to pursue their graduation in any field of science, from a recognized institute in India. The aim of this scholarship is to encourage young women to pursue their education & careers in science and empower them with financial aid.

Eligibility: Female candidates who have passed Class 12 with 85% in PCB/PCM/PCMB in the academic year (2022-23) are eligible to apply. Annual family income of the applicant should be less than INR 6 Lakhs.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected women scholars will be provided up to INR 2,50,000 in instalments, towards their tuition fees and academic expenses for pursuing graduation in science

Last Date to Apply: 07-01-2024

Application mode: Applications are accepted online only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/LIS4

Scholarship Name 2: Corteva Agriscience Scholarship Program 2023-24

Description: An initiative by Corteva Agriscience India Pvt. Ltd. to provide financial assistance to meritorious students to pursue post-graduation or doctoral courses in the area of Agriculture.

Eligibility: Open for female students studying in any year of post-graduation (MBA/M.Sc./M.Tech.) or PhD courses in streams such as Home Science, Biotechnology, Entomology, Breeding, etc. recognized by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Applicants must be studying in government colleges only.

Applicant’s annual family income must be ?6,00,000 or less.

Children of employees of Corteva & Buddy4Study are not eligible.

Students from Pan India are eligible to apply.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 50,000 basis actuals (whichever is lesser)

Last Date to Apply: 30-12-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/CASP1

Scholarship Name 3: Nikon Scholarship Program 2023-24

Description: An initiative of Nikon India Private Limited to financially support students from underprivileged sections of society to pursue photography-related courses.

Eligibility: Open for Indian students who have completed Class 12 and are pursuing photography-related courses with a duration of three months or more. Annual family income should be less than INR 6 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 1 lakh

Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/NSP10