SC stays implementation of Tripura HC orders on security cover to Ambanis

NEW DELHI, June 29: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the orders of the Tripura High Court on a PIL challenging the grant of security cover to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members in Mumbai.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala issued notice on the Centre’s plea by which it had challenged the two orders of the high court dated May 31 and June 21.

“Issue notice that is returnable on July 21. Meanwhile, implementation of orders dated May 31 and June 21 shall remain stayed”, the bench said in its order.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said further proceedings before the high court on the PIL shall also be stayed as Tripura has nothing to do with the security of individuals provided in Mumbai.

He said if the proceedings are not stayed, then again he will have to knock on the doors of the top court.

The bench told Mehta, “When we have stayed the orders of the high court do you think there will be a need for you to come here. Even if the need arises, we are here”.

The Tripura High Court had on a PIL filed by one Bikash Saha had passed two interim orders and directed the Central Government to place the original file maintained by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding threat perception and assessment report of Ambani, his wife and children based on which security has been granted to them. (Agencies)