SC seeks status report from Centre on implementation of mandatory provisions of Domestic Violence Act

New Delhi, April 6: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the central government to file a status report on a plea seeking the appointment of protection officers and implementation of mandatory provisions of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

A bench of Justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and PS Narasimha has listed the matter for further hearing on April 26.

The court has granted Centre two weeks’ time to furnish its affidavit on the court’s direction issued earlier.

On February 25, the court had asked the Union of India to file an affidavit containing the details of the nature of central programmes or plans outlining assistance to support the efforts under the DV Act by various States, including the extent of funding, conditions of governing financial support and the control mechanisms in place.

The court has also sought from Union, State-wise relevant data of litigation under the DV Act with respect to the complaints made, number of Courts and the relative number of Protection Officers.

The court was hearing the petition filed by the petitioner “We the Women of India” through advocate Shobha Gupta.

The petition was filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India, seeking concerned ministries in the Centre, States and Union Territories, for proper implementation of the mandatory provisions of Chapter III, Sections 4 to 11 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, for appointment and functioning of Protection Officers and Service Providers and effective establishment of Shelter Homes for the protection of victims of domestic violence under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

“Section 11 of the 2005 Act requires that wide publicity shall be given at regular intervals to the provisions of Act through public media including Television, Radio and the Print Media. Section 11 further requires that periodic sensitization and awareness training shall be given to the Central and the State Government Officers including Police Officers and the Members of the Judicial Services, on the issues addressed by the Act, ” the petitioner said.

The petitioner has sought an appropriate direction to the respondents for the adequate appointment, notification and establishment of Protection Officers, Service Providers and Shelter Homes as has been directed under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

The petitioner has sought to pass an appropriate direction to the respondents for proper enforcement and implementation of the provisions of sections 4 to 11 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

The petitioner also sought to pass an order or direction to the respondents for the initiation and strict and regular implementation of the awareness campaigns related to crime against women. (AGENCIES)