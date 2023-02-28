Excise Policy Case | SC Refuses To Entertain Bail Plea Of Manish Sisodia

NEW DELHI, Feb 28: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain the bail plea of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in CBI custody in connection with the excise policy case.

“We are not inclined to entertain the petition under Article 32 at this stage,” a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said.

The bench observed that just because the incident has happened in Delhi, Sisodia cannot come to the apex court directly as he has his remedies before the trial court concerned as well as the Delhi High Court.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, questioned the need of arresting the AAP leader saying policy decisions were taken at different rung and moreover, no money was recovered.

He also said that the Lieutenant Governor was also part of the policy decision in the excise policy.

As the apex court observed that it would not entertain the plea at this stage, Singhvi withdrew it. (Agencies)