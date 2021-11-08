SC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking strict compliance of provisions under Domestic Violence Act

New Delhi, Nov 8: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking strict compliance of provisions under the Domestic Violence Act across the country, providing effective legal aid to females abused in matrimonial homes and creating shelter homes for them post lodging of complaints against husbands and inlaws.

A Bench headed by Justice UU Lalit sought response from the Central ministries and posted the matter for hearing on December 6.

The plea filed by an NGO ‘We the Women of India’ sought proper implementation of provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, the appointment of protection officers, service providers, setting up of shelter homes for the protection of victims.

It sought direction from the apex court to direct all authorities, mandated to implement the Domestic Violence Act in letter and spirit, for appointment of Protection Officers, enumeration of Service Providers (legal aid) and Shelter Homes as mandated under the law enacted to protect women from domestic violence. (Agencies)