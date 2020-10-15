SC closes case filed by Iltija against detention of her mother & former CM Mehbooba Mufti

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the case filed by Iltija Mufti against the detention of her mother and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti after taking note of her release two days ago.

“Okay. Good,” a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said when the counsel of Union Territory administration and Iltija informed it about the release of Mufti, who is the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She was released on Tuesday night as the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her, more than a year after she was detained following the abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state. (AGENCIES)