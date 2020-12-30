SC allows Zeenat Aman’s estrtanged spouse not to surrender till further orders

NEW DELHI: Sarfaraz Jaffar Ahasan, embroiled in legal battle with estranged spouse and Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman, Wednesday got a breather from the Supreme Court which allowed him not to surrender to jail till its further orders due to non-payment Rs 60 lakh as installment of settlement amount to the actress by December 31.

The Bombay High Court, on December 21, had ordered Ahasan to either pay Rs 60 lakh, as part payment of an instalment of Rs 1.2 crore to the heroine, by the year end or surrender himself back to jail next day that is on January 1.

Ahasan, a real estate businessman, who had married Aman in 2012, was arrested in 2018 by the Mumbai police on the FIR lodged by the actress alleging various offences including rape and cheating against him.

Almost after spending two years in jail, the High Court granted conditional bail to Ahasan and asked him to pay a total amount of Rs 12.26 crore to Aman within a period of 17 months and he was to pay Rs 60 lakh, half amount of one installment of Rs 1.2 crore, by December 31. (AGENCIES)