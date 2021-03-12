Saumya Tandon enjoys vacation in snow clad Gulmarg; Shares photos of her ‘first day of skiing’; Take a look

MUMBAI: The winter wonderland Jammu and Kashmir is a favourite destination for Indian travellers. Even our celebrities including Bollywood also cannot keep themselves away from this place. As the states have opened their border, many celebrities have visited this place to unwind their lockdown boredom. The former Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain star Saumya Tandon is also enjoying the beauty of this heaven. She is seen with her family in Gulmarg, Kashmir. The actress has shared pictures and videos on her Instagram.

Sharing the series of pictures on her social handle, Saumya wrote, “On the Top of the world. Flying high on snow clad heights..” While she also posted a video in which the actress is seen trying her hand at skiing and captioned it as, “My first day at skiing. Baby steps! don’t you laugh. #skiing #firstdayatskiing #gulmarg #gulmargdiaries #kashmir #travel.” Saumya also gave glimpse of snowfall which she is enjoying with her husband and wrote, “It’s snowing like a dream. Is it really real.”

Saumya Tandon had garnered immense fame from her iconic role of Anita Bhabi. Saumya had mentioned earlier that she left the show because she wants to explore other opportunities in her career. Saumya is considering some projects which are coming to her and will be very soon resuming her shoot. Nehha Pendse has replaced her in the show.