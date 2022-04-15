Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, April 15: A Sarpanch was shot by terrorists in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

Official sources said that the terrorists fired upon Manzoor Ahmad son of Mohammad Sadiq at Goshbugh area of Pattan, leaving him critically injured. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Terrorists fired upon & killed one Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo (an Independent Sarpanch) at Goshbugh area of Pattan, Baramulla. Area has been cordoned off & search to track the involved terrorists is in progress. Further details shall follow, tweets Kashmir Zone Police.

The entire area has been cordoned off and a manhunt has been launched to trace the attackers. (Agencies)