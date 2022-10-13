Sarmad flags off Bahrain Bikers rally

Srinagar, Oct 13: A group of 18 bikers from Bahrain were flagged off to downtown Srinagar from Sangarmal here on Thursday.

The Secretary in the Tourism Department, Sarmad Hafeez, did the honours in the presence of Director Tourism Kashmir Fazlul Haseeb and others in the trade.

Hafeez said the biking expedition was a positive sign for Kashmir tourism. He hoped that the expedition would open the gates for many such activities as Kashmir.

He said that activities like biking expeditions would give a positive message to the outside world as outsiders have certain perceptions about visiting Kashmir.

“Kashmir has a potential to become the world’s best adventure tourism destination. We want to make it a hub of adventure tourism and will make Kashmir a dream destination in adventure tourism,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, group leader of Bahrain Bikers Ali Ansari praised the hospitality and generosity of Kashmir and its people.

The Bahrain Bikers’ trip to Kashmir started from Leh. (Agencies)