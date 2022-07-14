Sansad Khel Spardha: ADC Kathua inaugurates inter-block tourney

KATHUA, JULY 14: Additional Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Atul Gupta today declared open Inter-block district level ‘Sansad Khel Spardha’ organized by District Administration Kathua in collaboration with District Youth Services and Sports Department here at Sports Stadium.

District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Manager Sports Stadium and staff of sports department were present on the occasion.

The one day Inter Block District level ‘Sansad Khel Spardha’ would witness competitions in Volleyball, Kabaddi, Wrestling and Athletics disciplines with the participation of 225 players from 19 blocks.

The ADC asked the players to play the games with true sportsmanship. He said that sports play a significant role to keep the body and mind fit. He urged the players to encourage the youth of their respective areas to adopt the sports for a healthy life.

The DYSSO, while throwing light on the Inter Block District level Sansad Khel Spardha, said the department of youth services and sports is working towards inculcating the values of sportsmanship besides channelizing the energy of the youth in the right directions by giving them appropriate opportunities to showcase their sports talent.