‘Rusted’ IEDs, Ammo Recovered From Hideout In J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Apr 21: Security Forces on Sunday recovered suspected improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and ammunition in ‘rusted’ form from a terrorist hideout busted in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources said that acting on specific information, a joint team of Police, Army, and Special Operation Group launched a search operation in the remote village of Thanamandi.

“During searches, the hideout was busted and rusted ammunition including rounds, magazines, and IEDs were recovered,” sources said.

The matter is being investigated.